Coronavirus kills four in South Korea as number of people infected continues to surge

South Korea has reported more than 120 new virus cases today and the country's fourth fatality, raising the total number of those infected to 556.

Source: Associated Press

The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital.

Towns in Italy on lockdown amid coronavirus case clusters, two deaths

Thousands of worshippers have been screened for the virus.