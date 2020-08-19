Coronavirus-hit Victoria extends state of emergency for extra six months

Australia’s hot spot Victoria state today extended its state of emergency for another six months as its weekly average of new Covid-19 infections dipped to 95.

The Victorian Parliament’s upper chamber passed legislation by a 20-19 vote to extend the state of emergency, which enhances the government’s powers to impose pandemic restrictions.

The government had wanted a 12-month extension.

The state health department reported 90 new infections and six deaths in the latest 24-hour period. There were only 70 new infections yesterday.