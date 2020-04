Fiji is now bracing for the full force of Cyclone Harold after it tore through Vanuatu.

Much of Fiji remains under Covid-19 lockdown or curfew as the country prepares to grapple two crises at once.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected in some areas after the category 5 cyclone took out communication in Vanuatu’s central islands.

Fiji also has 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus.