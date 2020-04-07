Coronavirus deaths level-off in New York, while outbreaks ramp up in other parts of the globe

The steep rise in coronavirus deaths appeared to be leveling off today in hard-hit New York, echoing a trend underway in Italy and Spain, while the crisis escalated alarmingly in Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his condition deteriorated.

A woman wearing a mask walks on Roosevelt Avenue in the Queens borough of New York. Source: Associated Press

Johnson, 55, was conscious and did not immediately need to be put on a ventilator, his office said.

The prime minister is the world's first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

US President Donald Trump said he asked “leading companies” to contact officials in London about therapies that could help Johnson, calling them complex treatments recently developed by the unnamed firms.

“We have contacted all of Boris’ doctors, and we’ll see what’s going to take place, but they are ready to go,” Trump told reporters.

The president said mitigation efforts are showing signs of slowing the spread of the virus.

The nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was cautiously optimistic, saying that in New York, “what we have been doing has been working.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first, faint signs the outbreak in New York might be at or near its peak, while warning that it's no time to relax social distancing restrictions.

He ordered schools and nonessential businesses to remain closed until the end of the month and doubled fines for rule breakers to $1,000.

“The numbers look like it may be turning. ‘Yay, it’s over!’ No, it’s not. And other places have made that mistake,” Cuomo said as deaths in the US neared 11,000, with over 365,000 confirmed infections.

Stocks rallied on Wall Street and around the world on the news out of the US and places like Italy and Spain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 1,600 points, or nearly 8 per cent.

Outbreaks in other places moved in the opposite direction: France recorded its highest 24-hour death toll since the epidemic began —833.

Japan considered a state of emergency for Tokyo and other areas because of soaring infections in the country with the world’s third-largest economy and its oldest population.

Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have been confirmed infected and over 74,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate underreporting by some governments.

The latest data suggests social distancing appears to be working in some countries, and better than expected.

One of the main models on the outbreak, the University of Washington's, is now projecting about 82,000 US deaths through early August, or 12 per cent fewer than previously forecast, with the highest number of daily deaths occurring April 16.