TODAY |

Coronavirus death toll rises to 805

Source:  1 NEWS | Associated Press

The coronavirus worldwide death toll has risen to 805, up from 722.

Your playlist will load after this ad

His death comes as a second new hospital is set to open today in Wuhan to deal with the outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

Health officials in the Hubei province reported an extra 81 deaths today, which brings the toll in mainland China to 803, according to AFP.

Two others have also died outside of China.

The latest figure is higher than the 2003 SARS outbreak, which had a death toll of 774.

It comes after another 3399 reported cases of the illness, bringing the total to 34,546.

More than 34,800 people around the world have been infected with the illness since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

World
Health
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams, Chris Paul combine for earth-shaking alley-oop as OKC beat Detroit
2
Coronavirus death toll rises to 805
3
Vet explains why you should keep your pet cat locked inside at night
4
Harry and Meghan's plans for 'great philanthropic work' after stepping down as senior royals
5
Israel Adesanya turns pre-fight staredown into dance off against Yoel Romero
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:04

Harry and Meghan's plans for 'great philanthropic work' after stepping down as senior royals
02:21

Solar orbiter set to give earthlings unprecedented view of the sun
00:40

Soldier kills at least 20 people, holes up in mall in Thailand

China scrambles to keep cities in virus lockdown fed