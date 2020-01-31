Coronavirus death toll rises to 213, with over 100,000 under 'medical observation' in China

China is reporting 9692 confirmed cases of a new virus with a death toll of 213, as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.

Source: BBC

Today's numbers covering the past 24 hours represent an increase from 7711 cases and 132 deaths on Wednesday.

The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Chinese government's latest update states there are 102,427 people "under medical observation" there.

