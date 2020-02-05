TODAY |

Coronavirus death toll passes 900

Source:  1 NEWS

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 908 with confirmed cases around the world now exceeding 40,000. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The Hubei Health Authority reported that 91 people died of coronavirus in Hubei province yesterday, which was the deadliest day of the outbreak in China.

More than 29,600 people are infected in Hubei province.

The death toll for mainland China is now at 906 Associated Press reports, with one death in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines bringing the total number to 908.

The vast majority of the confirmed cases are in mainland China.

Two New Zealanders on board a cruise ship docked in Japan have coronavirus, but there a no cases of the virus in New Zealand.

World
Health
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cyclone Uesi could 'bring some moisture toward New Zealand early next week'
2
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
3
Northland hotel changes business model to help homeless - 'A hub for our whānau in need'
4
Blenheim student selling his home-made nuclear fusion reactor on TradeMe
5
'Huge progress' - White Island tour guide shares moving update following string of 'uncomfortable' surgeries
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:44

Over 200 more Australian Wuhan evacuees begin coronavirus quarantine in Northern Territory

British Airways 747 flies London to New York in record time due to massive European storm
04:54

Doctor urges Kiwis to keep calm amid coronavirus outbreak - 'There's nothing to panic about in New Zealand'
01:59

Thailand mourns victims of country's deadliest mass shooting