Coronavirus death toll passes 900

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 908 with confirmed cases around the world now exceeding 40,000.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Hubei Health Authority reported that 91 people died of coronavirus in Hubei province yesterday, which was the deadliest day of the outbreak in China.

More than 29,600 people are infected in Hubei province.

The death toll for mainland China is now at 906 Associated Press reports, with one death in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines bringing the total number to 908.

The vast majority of the confirmed cases are in mainland China.