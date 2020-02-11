Coronavirus death toll passes 1000, over 42,000 people infected

TODAY |

More than 1000 people have reportedly died from the coronavirus in mainland China.

Workers disinfect closed shop lots following the coronavirus outbreak in Jiang'an District of Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Source: Associated Press

The Hubei health authority has reported that 103 more people died of the coronavirus in Hubei province, raising the death toll in the epidemic's epicentre of Wuhan to 974, according to CNN.

There are now 1013 total deaths, including on in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines, with the remainder in mainland China.

CNN said the total number of infected people in Hubei was 31,728 after a further 2097 cases were confirmed by authorities today. Globally, there are more than 42,500 cases.

There are 25,000 people in hospital in the region, with 1298 in a critical condition. Over 2000 people have been discharged.

Two New Zealanders are among others who were confirmed to have coronavirus while on a cruise ship, now docked in Yokohama, Japan. There are no cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.

