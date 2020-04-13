Coronavirus death toll in UK passes 10,000

Health officials say 657 more people in England have died from the new coronavirus, raising the total UK deaths over 10,000.

A person walks across Westminster Bridge with St Thomas' Hospital in the background in central London. Source: Associated Press

The National Health Service figure does not include deaths in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. A figure for the whole UK will be released later.

The 657 deaths come on top of the 9,875 deaths of people with Covid-19 in British hospitals announced Sunday.