TODAY |

Coronavirus death toll in UK passes 10,000

Source:  Associated Press

Health officials say 657 more people in England have died from the new coronavirus, raising the total UK deaths over 10,000.

A person walks across Westminster Bridge with St Thomas' Hospital in the background in central London. Source: Associated Press

The National Health Service figure does not include deaths in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. A figure for the whole UK will be released later.

Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay

The 657 deaths come on top of the 9,875 deaths of people with Covid-19 in British hospitals announced Sunday.

While the number of new cases and hospitalisations appears to have plateaued, deaths are still rising. Virus death tolls in Italy and Spain have been on a downward slope, and there are growing fears that the UK will end up being the country with the most virus deaths in Europe.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay
2
Student at MIT campus in Manukau tests positive for Covid-19
3
Rotorua man with heart of gold helps house 200 homeless people during Covid-19 lockdown
4
Jacinda Ardern gets behind the NZ Egg Hunt at Wellington home
5
Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor of The Goodies dies after contracting Covid-19
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:47

People queue up before dawn as supermarkets open for first time on Easter Sunday

'We're all in with our patients' - New York doctor details coronavirus fight

German tourists sheltered by New Zealand family to fly home
01:43

Immunocompromised support workers staying home to protect themselves from Covid-19 left with reduced pay