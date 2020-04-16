How coronavirus is changing the way people date

Lockdowns and restrictions have put some of our closest relationships to the test, forcing couples to think outside the box when it comes to dating.

For James Foley in the UK, and millions of app users around the world, the global pandemic is changing the dating game.

When he met a girl online during lockdown, he asked her out for a video date where the pair each ordered a takeaway delivery to share virtually.

For Mr Foley, he’s had three more dates with the girl, even spending one night singing karaoke together.

With video dating from our living rooms becoming more popular, the best tip is having something you both can do.

“What we notice with people using Bumble in particular is they are using the video call feature to recreate social norms,” says Bumble spokesperson Naomi Walkland.

Psychologists say the stress of a crisis actually brings people together, it’s not unusual for us to develop tighter bonds in strange situations.

Some couples have had no choice but to spend the pandemic apart, using group activities to keep them close.

Emma, who is an essential worker, has been left separated an hour away from her husband Ian while she works at a hospital in London.

“We’ve done online exercise classes together. I’ve taught Ian how to cook a curry.”

One relationship coach, Sam Owens, says those in relationships may find that absence really does make the heart grow fonder during the pandemic.