Coronavirus cases hit new low in Sweden – the country that didn't have a lockdown

As the uptick in Covid-19 cases increases in Europe and the UK, one country has this week recorded its fewest daily cases since the height of the pandemic - despite not imposing a lockdown.

Sweden was initially criticised for not implementing a lockdown but is now seeing far fewer cases than other countries on the continent.

Auckland born Monique Fischer moved to Stockholm six weeks ago to play in a professional football league.

She says locals appear to be following their government's soft touch self-responsibility model.

“Sometimes when we're in training you have moments where you forget there's a global pandemic going on.”

Bars, shops even schools remained open but gatherings of more than 50 people were banned.

Those over 70 and the vulnerable were also ordered to self-isolate.

Sweden's approach has attracted global criticism. It's Covid death toll of nearly 6000 is many times that of its Nordic neighbours. Around half were in care homes.

But deaths have now slowed to a trickle and daily cases are at a new low.