Coronavirus cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship rise to at least 130

Source:  1 NEWS

Japanese media is reporting the number of coronavirus cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has risen to at least 130.

More and more businesses are feeling the financial impact as the death toll surpasses 900. Source: 1 NEWS

Japanese Times says the government announced 60 new cases on the ship quarantineed in Yokohama today, taking the total number of people infected to "at least 130".

According to Associated Press, Japanese health ministry officials said they are double checking the results and could not immediately release the exact figure, but it's around 60 more cases.

Earlier, two Kiwis were confirmed as being among those infected on the stricken vessel.

Two of the 13 Kiwis on board a quarantined Japanese cruise ship have been infected. Source: 1 NEWS

There are 11 New Zealanders on-board in total and 1 NEWS has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade about the newly reported cases.

Around 3700 people have been confined aboard the ship and the Japanese government is now considering testing all onboard for the virus.

