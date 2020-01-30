Corona beer halts production in fallout of coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is even closing the taps on Corona beer — along with most other brews across Mexico.

Corona beer. Source: istock.com

Grupo Modelo, the maker of Corona and other popular brands, said it will suspend its operations at plants around the country by next week.

The company pointed out in a statement that thousands of farmers depend on it buying their grain.

It said had a plan that would allow it to continue production with 75 per cent of its workforce at home if the government decides to allow it to continue operating.

Other major breweries also announced they are suspending operations in line with government orders for non-essential businesses to keep their workers at home.

Dutch brewer Heineken also announced today that it was suspending production at its plants and would stop distribution by Monday in Mexico.