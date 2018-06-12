 

Corin Dann: Trump changing the 'world order' no matter the outcome of US-North Korea summit

Corin Dann says what ever the outcome of the historic summit between US President Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, we are seeing Trump "enact a change in the world order".

The Q+A host says Kim Jong Un has been "out and about", posing for photos with Singaporean politicians.
Source: Breakfast

Dann, TVNZ1's Q+A host, says the meeting, scheduled for 1pm NZT, will be a significant event. 

He said Kim Jong Un has been "out and about", and engaging in activities such as posing for photos with Singaporean politicians.

"This is just bizarre. [North Korea] has certainly been a hermit country for many, many years, a totalitarian dictatorship, and then there's people calling out his name as if he's a rock star," Dann said. 

"It does suggest, for him to be that confident for him to be coming out, that maybe we're going to see some progress here, that he is, at least on the face of it, confident that there is some sort of an agreement. Because certainly the body language [is] suggesting he's in a good mood."

Mr Dann said the US relationship breakdown at the G7 summit between Canada and key trading partners was "hugely significant". 

"[Trump] is effectively ripping up the world-order rule book with those traditional allies, getting into fights with his neighbour in Canada over trade."

However the "America-first" notion was what Mr Trump was elected on, says Dann.

"It's taken a while, but it's getting there. He's putting America first, and bugger the consequences."

"Here he is, coming in and being buddy-buddy and friends with a dictator."

"Whatever happens from this meeting, we are seeing Donald Trump enact a change in the world order here and it's pretty significant in terms of trade, in terms of the globe."

