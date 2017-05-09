 

Cordons removed following police operation in Paris train station

Associated Press

Police have removed cordons set around Paris' Gare du Nord station today, after police evacuated passengers from platforms and sealed off the area for several hours due to a security scare.

A large police presence has poured into Paris’ Gare du Nord evacuating passengers from platforms.
Source: Twitter

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the operation was aimed at "removing doubt" and ended with no arrests, but she would not say what prompted it.

A station employee said the operation focused on a train from Valenciennes in northern France.

The busy station in the French capital is the terminus of a large suburban and national rail network as well as Eurostar trains from London.

The operation came the day after a tense and closely watched presidential election that was won by independent Emmanuel Macron, who has said one of his top priorities will be ensuring France's security.

France is under a state of emergency imposed after a series of Islamic extremist attacks, and while police would not indicate the reason for the Gare du Nord operation, its scale and nature recalled the kind of anti-terrorism actions that have grown increasingly frequent around Paris and beyond.

Police from the special BRI intervention force started pouring into the station just after 9am today and asked where the train from Valenciennes was, according to a station employee, who was not authorised to be publicly named.

Station staff directed officers to platform 10, where they were quickly joined by more and more police.

Within minutes, authorities began evacuating the entire station, the employee said.

Dave James Phillips, a 39-year-old technology consultant from Britain, said he was getting off the last train in from London when he saw officers flooding the station.

"There were police immediately, and a chap with his hand on his gun," Phillips told AP. "As we were walking down the platform, one came down and said, 'Rapide, rapide. Out, out.'"

By midday, police were packing up and removing the cordon that had been set up around the station. Within an hour, the passengers on the Valenciennes train were also being let go.

A Eurostar spokeswoman said the incident did not appear to have any relation to its trains and did not appear to affect its passengers. The operation began after the last Eurostar arrivals and departures late Monday.

