 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Coral transplant brings hope for struggling Great Barrier Reef

share

Source:

AAP

Scientists have stepped in as environmental matchmakers by breeding baby coral on the Great Barrier Reef in a move that could have worldwide significance.

Scientists have for the first time successfully transplanted coral larvae in areas damaged by cyclones and bleaching.
Source: ABC Australia

Coral eggs and sperm were collected from Heron Island's reef during last November's coral spawning to produce more than a million larvae.

The larvae were returned to the wild and placed onto reef patches in underwater mesh tents, with 100 surviving and growing successfully.

Lead project researcher and Southern Cross University professor Peter Harrison, who discovered mass coral spawning in the 1980s, says the "results are very promising".

"The success of this new research not only applies to the Great Barrier Reef, but has potential global significance," Prof Harrison said.

"It may (also) be one of the answers to some of the problems in the Great Barrier Reef.

"It's a glimmer of hope."

The project has the ability to restore damaged coral populations and has seen similar success in the Philippines where blast fishing using explosives to kill schools of fish has destroyed coral.

Great Barrier Reef Foundation managing director Anna Marsden says the research is an important step for the reef, but one that shouldn't lessen the strong action needed against climate change.

"There is much more to be done, but this is definitely a great leap forward for the reef, and for the restoration and repair of reefs world-wide," she said.

"It's time to be bold and take some calculated risks because that's the way we'll make a change in how we can help restore our coral reefs."

The team returned to Heron Island in November to collect further coral eggs and sperm for the next step in the project.

Related

Science

Australia

03:16
Kimberlee Downs meets those trying to protect Australia's endangered Great Barrier Reef.

'Tourists today have no idea how good it was' - meet those leading the fight to save Great Barrier Reef
03:10
The dying reef is bad news for those reliant on tourist dollars.

'Concerns for the future' - climate change ruining world's largest living organism, Australia's Great Barrier Reef

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'


2
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

01:15
3
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

NZ police's 'entertaining police recruitment video' goes viral

00:44
4
Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red


5
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:22
Roxburgh is in mop-up mode after 40mm of rain in three hours yesterday.

Watch: Roxburgh road inundated with muddy water and silt after Otago deluge

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

05:10
Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.


Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford says if it hadn't been a brown team playing England, the referee would have sent the decision upstairs.

03:58
Claire Matthews says people should be looking to make active decisions around where their funds are kept, and invested.

'There's a lot of apathy' - KiwiSaver expert says New Zealanders should pay more attention to fund fees

Claire Matthews says people should be looking to make active decisions around where their funds are kept, and invested.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 