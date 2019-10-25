TODAY |

Coral cover on Great Barrier Reef islands halves since since late 1990s

AAP
Up to half of the living coral cover at islands on the Great Barrier Reef has halved since the late 1990s, according to "alarming" data from a new study.

Researchers say they are shocked to see the declines of coral cover on fringing reefs off four island groups on the central and southern parts of the Great Barrier Reef during surveys.

"Human impacts are increasing the frequency of disturbances such as coral bleaching, leaving little time between events to allow a full recovery," said the study's lead author Dr Daniela Ceccarelli.

"We were shocked when we calculated the changes."

She said temperature stress from marine heatwaves and wave exposure were key drivers influencing coral cover at the reefs off the Palm, Magnetic, Whitsunday and Keppel Island groups.

It was found that corals on the reefs, many of which are frequented by tourists, had a lower threshold to heat stress than previously thought.

The researchers said some of the reefs remain vibrant and productive and have a potential for ecosystem recovery and adaptation.

"If we can tackle water quality locally and climate change globally, then there is hope," Dr Ceccarelli said.

Great Barrier Reef (file picture). Source: istock.com
