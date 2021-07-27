Cops investigate anti-vaxxer's comments comparing medical staff to Nazis

Comments by a former nurse turned conspiracy theorist that medical staff who are vaccinating people against Covid-19 should be hung are being investigated by London's Met Police.

Anit-vaxxer Kate Shemirani speaks to thousands of protesters during the Worldwide Rally for Freedom. Source: Getty

Kate Shemirani, who was struck off for spreading Covid misinformation and who frequently compares the UK's coronavirus response to Nazi Germany, made the comments at an anti-lockdown protest at London's Trafalgar Square at the weekend.

In widely shared footage, she told people to "get the names" of people delivering the vaccine and send them to her.

“With a group of lawyers we are collating all that,” she said. “At the Nuremberg trials the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung. If you’re a doctor or a nurse, now is the time to get off that bus. Get off it and stand with us the people – all around the world they are rising.”

Scotland Yard told The Guardian it was aware of Shemirani's speech.

"Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish whether any offences have been committed. No arrests have been made.”

Shemirani's own son Sebastian has called for her to be prosecuted for her comments, saying he felt powerless to stop her influencing thousands of people with misinformation.

“If there aren’t existing laws in place that say that what she’s doing is illegal, then we should be having a national conversation about what laws we should be bringing in the drafting of legislation for that. Because it’s only a matter of time before … somebody acts on the bad advice that she’s giving the country,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Shemirani, in a video posted to Telegram, denies calling for medical staff to be killed.