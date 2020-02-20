TODAY |

Cop's comment about slain Australian woman dubbed 'victim blaming', police apologise

Source:  AAP

A senior Queensland detective is gutted at the phrasing he used in appealing for information into the deaths of a woman and her three children in Brisbane.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s believed Rowan Baxter, a former Warriors player, set the car on fire with Hannah, Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey inside. Source: Breakfast

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said police needed to keep an open mind as to whether the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her children were a case of a "husband being driven too far by issues" or a woman and children suffering extreme domestic violence.

The comments have been condemned as victim blaming by domestic violence campaigners including Betty Taylor from the Red Rose Foundation and Angela Lynch, the head of the Women's Legal Service Queensland.

Ms Clarke, 31, and her children, Laianah, 4, Aaliyah, 6, and Trey, 3, were killed when Rowan Baxter poured petrol on his family and set them alight at Camp Hill in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Baxter died on the footpath from self-inflicted wounds, police say.

"Our job as investigators is to keep a completely open mind," Det Insp Thompson told media in a 13 minute press conference on Thursday.

Source: 1 NEWS

He noted the outpouring of anger and grief on social media following the deaths and urged anyone with information about the family dynamic to come forward.

"We need to look at every piece of information and, to put it bluntly, there are probably people out there in the community that are deciding which side to take so to speak in this investigation," he said.

"Is this an issue of a woman suffering significant domestic violence and her and her children perishing at the hands of the husband? Or is this an instance of a husband being driven too far by issues that he's suffered by certain circumstances into committing acts of this form?"

Hannah Clarke with her son Trey Source: Facebook

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll apologised today for what was said.

She added the phrasing was wrong and Detective Inspector Thompson was gutted about the comments.

"He is distraught and he is gutted about the way he said it and what was said," Commissioner Carroll told the ABC.

"He is a man who has protected the Queensland community all his life and has worked endless hours, and when he looks back he cannot believe the way he has phrased that."

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Brisbane woman killed by estranged husband 'didn't believe' she was in domestic violence relationship for a 'long time'
2
Indigenous All Stars invite young bullying victim to lead them out for match against Māori
3
Jennifer Ward-Lealand reflects on her 'never again' Te Reo Māori moment after becoming New Zealander of the Year
4
‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health
5
Woman dies saving her child struggling in water at Northland beach
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:34

Brisbane woman killed by estranged husband 'didn't believe' she was in domestic violence relationship for a 'long time'

Chance of cyclone developing near Samoa bringing strong winds, heavy rain

07:32

'Somewhat calm relationship' between gangs over methamphetamine in Tauranga disrupted, mayor says
00:35

Scott Morrison says Australians are 'full of love' for mother, children killed by estranged husband in 'terrible act of violence'