Cooler temperatures in Australia are giving firefighters a chance to get fires under control

Cooling temperatures have set up a week-long window to try and get Australia’s fires under control before the season hits its hottest months.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, says the next few days will provide welcome relief to those who have been battling the blazes.

“It would appear that we’ve got a least a week, it’s probably going to be the best seven days we’ve had without a rise of very dangerous fire ratings coming towards us over the next seven days,” he said.

The time is being used to reset and refocus, but not rest, as defence personnel prepare to open up roads and routes during the window.

A team from Animal Evacuation New Zealand is currently on the ground in NSW rescuing animals that have somehow survived the inferno.