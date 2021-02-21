Cook Islands' tourism industry gets creative to sustain business amid pandemic

With Cook Islands tourism grinding to a complete stop, urgent plans are being laid to save the industry previously worth around $300 million a year.

Before Covid-19, two thirds of the tourism market were from New Zealand but plans for a two-way travel bubble in the next two months looks unlikely.

Tumutoa Tours have been offering a unique cultural experience since it opened in 2019 - now it’s had to temporarily close.

"Even though the Covid broke out in March, there was still a hope and expectation that all things would pass and things would be lifted by September ... that didn’t happen," says Mania Clarke-Mamanu of Tumutoa Tours.

The husband and wife team are surviving on a Government sole trader grant.

There are more than 800 holiday properties around the island - nearly all of the 3300 rooms lie empty, only kept from bankruptcy by Government assistance.

“There's so many little businesses that relied on it, not just the hotels, all the hotels and motels are closed, holiday homes....everybody that's reliant on tourism,” says Chamber of Commerce President Fletcher Melvin.

A few businesses are focussing on attracting domestic dollars.

The Muri Beach Club Hotel is keen to get people into its restaurant and pool.

The Cook Islands Holiday Villas is a family owned business offering staycations.

“Locals at a much more reduced price come in and live in a holiday home ... get away from their house and have a nice relaxing time with a pool,” says Paul Lynch from the Cook Islands Holiday Villas.

The Chamber of Commerce suggests targeting New Zealanders for long-term stays, working remotely in a tropical environment and staying in tourism-starved properties.

“They would help people pay their mortgages which is desperate. I think the Government should seriously implement this long term stay as a plan B as a long-term plan. I think it will cushion our economy from the worst case scenario,” says Melvin.