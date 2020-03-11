TODAY |

Cook Islands to hold Pride Day as community fights to have homosexuality decriminalised

Source: 

The Cook Islands will stage its first Pride Day this weekend, as the country's LGBT community fights to have homosexuality removed from the Crimes Act.

A campaigner at Auckland's Rainbow Pride March in 2020 Source: rnz.co.nz

It comes after a select committee last year reinstated homosexuality as a crime into a bill to replace the act, after it was initially removed.

This year, parliamentarians will vote on the act's final form and whether homosexuality will be decriminalised.

The Pride Day event will be held at the national auditorium on Rarotonga this Saturday.

An event spokesperson, Karla Eggelton, said she hoped it would stir community support.

"Right now with this law hanging over our head we feel like second class citizens and we don't want to be treated or seen like that," she said.

"So we want to put a positive face on all of us, and let people know that we are your family members, we are your workmates, we are your neighbours."

rnz.co.nz

World
Pacific Islands
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Shoppers warned to rethink 'healthy' chips
2
Sharp rise sees Italy's coronavirus death toll pass 630
3
Review: The Bachelorette - The men get a serving as one kicked off for having 'girlfriend' back home
4
Landlords may use proposed law changes as an excuse to increase rents, group warns
5
Coronavirus: Workplaces with 'hot desks' are hotbeds for germs, experts warn
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:24

NSW bushfires produced more greenhouse gases than Australia typically emits in a year

Russian President Vladimir Putin approves law tweak to let him stay in power
00:57

Coronavirus upends life in Italy as China vows to defeat epidemic

Shoppers warned to rethink 'healthy' chips