TODAY |

Cook Island boy, 5, may be expelled from Brisbane private school for long hair

Source:  AAP

A five-year-old Cook Island boy growing his hair for cultural reasons is expected to find out if he will be expelled from his private Christian school in Brisbane for breaking rules.

Cyrus Taniela with his sister Jayla-Anna. Source: Facebook

Cyrus Taniela was told by the Australian Christian College Moreton, near Brisbane, in February to abide by school policy, which requires boys' hair to be neat, tidy and not hanging over their faces.

His mother, Wendy, took the matter to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, saying her son's hair was being grown ahead of a traditional haircutting ceremony on his seventh birthday.

The tribunal today is set to hear the matter in a bid to provide Cyrus' family with a decision before semester two begins in July.

World
Australia
Education
Pacific Islands
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:16
Likelihood of new Covid-19 cases in returning Kiwis 'very, very high' - Jacinda Ardern
2
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, both in managed isolation facilities
3
Man's hand cut off in daylight attack at Bay of Plenty petrol station
4
Officer injured in Massey shooting fired at more than a dozen times
5
IPCA to investigate after rough arrest in Auckland leaves tagger in hospital
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Coronavirus pandemic dampens annual Stonehenge solstice celebrations
00:19

Spain reopens borders for some tourists after months of Covid-19 lockdown
00:24

Christchurch's Redcliffs School, displaced by 2011 earthquakes, finally returns home today
00:22

Tik Tok users and K-pop fans claim responsibility for low attendance at Trump's Tulsa rally