Cook Island boy, 5, may be expelled from Brisbane private school for long hair

A five-year-old Cook Island boy growing his hair for cultural reasons is expected to find out if he will be expelled from his private Christian school in Brisbane for breaking rules.

Cyrus Taniela with his sister Jayla-Anna. Source: Facebook

Cyrus Taniela was told by the Australian Christian College Moreton, near Brisbane, in February to abide by school policy, which requires boys' hair to be neat, tidy and not hanging over their faces.

His mother, Wendy, took the matter to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, saying her son's hair was being grown ahead of a traditional haircutting ceremony on his seventh birthday.