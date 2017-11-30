 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Convicted war criminal swallows poison during sentencing in The Hague

share

Source:

BBC

Former wartime Bosnian-Croat commander drank what appeared to be poison.
Source: BBC

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

02:15
3
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

01:10
4
High-profile gang leader Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was remembered by whanau at his tangi in Auckland today.

'They were very similar' – Black Power gang leader's brothers talk about his dealings with Sir Robert Muldoon

5
Health Minister Nick Smith says the business of bottling water makes up a tiny fraction of what NZ's water resources are used for.

Bottled water tax plan hits a barrier

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.


02:52
National MP Gerry Brownlee was insistent to know where the 33 page coalition document was located within government offices.

'Smart phone, hard-drive, or safe?' - National Party get specific over location of secret 33 page coalition document

Eventually, Speaker Trevor Mallard had to bring the repetitive debate to a conclusion.

01:23
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago on Sunday.

Jacinda Ardern says there is nothing wrong with National's approach, but it is taking time to answer them all.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to Women in Leadership Group

The PM is addressing NZ's female leaders in Auckland today. Hear what she has to say.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 