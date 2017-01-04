Convicted mass killer Charles Manson hospitalised - report

A California prison official says cult killer Charles Manson is alive following reports that he was hospitalised.

Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has reportedly been removed from prison and taken to hospital for an undisclosed illness. Source: Associated Press

TMZ reported today that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, nearly 100km south of the California prison where he has been incarcerated.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton declined to say whether the leader of the notorious Manson family has been hospitalised.

Thornton says Manson is still assigned to the prison in Corcoran but declined to say whether he's there, citing safety and security protocols.

She says privacy laws prohibit her from discussing an inmate's medical situation.