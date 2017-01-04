 

World


Convicted mass killer Charles Manson hospitalised - report

A California prison official says cult killer Charles Manson is alive following reports that he was hospitalised.

Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has reportedly been removed from prison and taken to hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has reportedly been removed from prison and taken to hospital for an undisclosed illness.

TMZ reported today that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, nearly 100km south of the California prison where he has been incarcerated.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton declined to say whether the leader of the notorious Manson family has been hospitalised.

Thornton says Manson is still assigned to the prison in Corcoran but declined to say whether he's there, citing safety and security protocols.

She says privacy laws prohibit her from discussing an inmate's medical situation.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 brutal murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

