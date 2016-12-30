 

Controversial French satirical magazine mocks Russian military plane crash

The Russian military is condemning cartoons about the Russian military plane crash published by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Copies of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo sit at a newsagent's in Stuttgart, Germany.

Source: Associated Press

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov described the cartoons as "excrements," saying in yesterday's statement that "it is humiliating for a normal person even to pay attention to this laboured filth."

Sunday's crash of a Syria-bound Russian plane killed all 92 people on board.

It was carrying members of the world-famous Russian army choir to a New Year's concert at a Russian military base in Syria.

All aboard the Tu-154 plane, including an army choir, are believed to have died in the crash.
Source: Associated Press

One of Charlie Hebdo's cartoons depicts a singer in the falling aircraft wailing 'aaaa' with inscription: "The repertoire of the Red Army Choir is expanding," while another voices sardonic regret that Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't inside.

It's not the first time the satirical magazine has targeted nations mourning the loss of life from fatal disasters.

Earlier this year the victims from an earthquake in Italy were depicted under layers of lasagna that angered many in the country.

The quake claimed nearly 300 lives, injured hundreds of people and left thousands of residents homeless when several towns and hamlets were devastated.

