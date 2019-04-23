Controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins' Twitter account permanently suspended for 'hateful conduct'

Controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins has had her Twitter account permanently suspended for hateful conduct.

British commentator Katie Hopkins. Source: Katie Hopkins / Instagram

The social media giant confirmed the removal of her account, which had more than 1 million followers.

"Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy."

Earlier this week, Hopkins sparked fury over criticism of England football star Marcus Rashford’s campaign to extend free school meals for children over summer.

She also caused a stir by mocking the Black Lives Matter protests.

The former reality TV star-turned-far right commentator has a long history of pro-Trump, pro-Brexit and anti-immigration views.