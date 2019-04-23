TODAY |

Controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins' Twitter account permanently suspended for 'hateful conduct'

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins has had her Twitter account permanently suspended for hateful conduct.

British commentator Katie Hopkins. Source: Katie Hopkins / Instagram

The social media giant confirmed the removal of her account, which had more than 1 million followers.

"Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy."

Your playlist will load after this ad

UK columnist Katie Hopkins tweeted she expected Ms Ardern to dress like the Pope following the Sri Lanka terrorist attacks. Source: Breakfast

Earlier this week, Hopkins sparked fury over criticism of England football star Marcus Rashford’s campaign to extend free school meals for children over summer.

She also caused a stir by mocking the Black Lives Matter protests.

The former reality TV star-turned-far right commentator has a long history of pro-Trump, pro-Brexit and anti-immigration views.

Last year, Hopkins took aim at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and criticised her for donning a hijab following the Christchurch mosque attacks.

World
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police name officer killed in Massey shooting as Constable Matthew Hunt
2
'A person of great integrity' - Family pay tribute to fallen police officer Matthew Hunt
3
Four travellers returning to Thailand from Auckland this week taken to hospital with high fevers
4
Kiwi company's meatless bacon hitting supermarket shelves soon
5
Man charged with murder following police officer's death in Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE

South Korea's unification minister resigns as tensions rise with the north

Uncle Ben's rice among latest food brands to review racially charged logos

Australia currently fending off major cyber attack by sophisticated 'state-based' hacker

Sydney paramedic charged after allegedly sexually touching women while giving first aid