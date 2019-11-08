Out-of-control wildfires raging across NSW and Queensland

Residents are being told to flee from a fire burning north of Noosa, as crews battle dozens more burning across Queensland and NSW.

A watch and act alert is currently in place for Cooroibah, near Noosa, where people are being told to leave now.



Residents in Buccan, south of Brisbane, as well as Thorton, Clumber and Lower Beechmont are being told to prepare to leave as separate fires burn.



The Thornton blaze has split into two separate fires travelling in different directions. Conditions are challenging because the fire is burning in steep, rugged country.



Belts of parched land and withered bush across Queensland are raising the risk of bushfire. Authorities said more than 40 fires were burning across the state this afternoon.



"Today will be the peak of the worst fire dangers and conditions will ease tomorrow," meteorologist Jess Gardner said.

"They will remain quite challenging as we continue to see a very, very dry air mass and some fairly fresh winds."



Extreme fire warnings are in place from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast, inland to Toowoomba and then out towards Dalby, Miles and Goondiwindi.



A fire ban is in place for residents in the Toowoomba and Southern Downs Regional Council areas.

Meanwhile in NSW, an out-of- control fire is burning near Hillville south of Taree.



The NSW Rural Fire Service says that fire has crossed the Pacific Highway and is spreading quickly.