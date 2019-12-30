Contentious NYE fireworks light up Sydney

One of Sydney's most controversial New Year's Eve fireworks displays has gone off without a hitch as almost $1 million was raised for bush communities struggling with bushfires and drought.

Light and colour exploded over the heads of adoring crowds lining the city's harbour as Aboriginal electronic duo Electric Fields - using Pitjantjatjara, Yankunytjatjara and English - led off an all-Australian playlist.

Comets, mines and crossettes reflected off the waters from high above as Kate Miller-Heidke's Zero Gravity followed Tones and I's monster hit Dance Monkey.

The centrepiece Sydney Harbour Bridge featured thousands of lights dancing in concert, having earlier lit up with messages urging donations to the Red Cross' disaster relief fund.

By midnight, more than $700,000 had been raised.

"We're proud to harness the power of Sydney New Year's to support people affected by the bushfires," the City of Sydney said.

"Thank you to everyone who's donated, your kindness is wonderful," the Red Cross said.

The 12-minute midnight show - heavily criticised in some quarters as a waste of money in light of the state's unprecedented bushfire crisis - wowed an estimated one million lining the harbour foreshore.

About 13,000 shells and 40,000 shooting ground-based effects made up more than 100,000 individual pyrotechnic effects during the midnight and family fireworks.

More than 10,000 hours of labour went into organising the event while more than a dozen computers ensured everything was timed to the second.

A late cool change swept away any chance of a dense smoke layer across the harbour.

"You can tell it's a little bit hazy but the air quality at water level is quite good," Chester Hill man Ross Miller told AAP from his vantage point at the Sydney Harbour Bridge's southern end.

"The crowd this year have been fairly patient, fairly stoic and really enjoying the fireworks."

The City of Sydney says the fireworks are viewed by one billion people across the world in some form or another.

Earlier, the strong winds bringing the cool change delayed the family-oriented 9pm fireworks for 15 minutes and led to the cancellation of the 7pm tug boat water display.

Liverpool joined Parramatta and Campbelltown as major suburban councils to cancel their fireworks over the fire risk.

Though the NSW Rural Fire Service approved the harbour fireworks, local authorities denied revellers access to three vantage points.

As for those planning to get a better spot next year, 30-year Sydney NYE veteran Mr Miller gave these words of advice.

"You've got to have a critical mass of people, at least five to seven people," he said.

"That way, if some of you get sick of chatting to someone or want to go for a walk to stretch your legs, no one feels left out or alone.

"Bring a few card games and backgammon and whatever so you fill in your time.