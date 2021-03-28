Container ship blocking Suez Canal unlikely to be moved any time soon, expert says

Salvagers are pinning their hopes on high tides in the coming days to move the massive 400-metre container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for the past five days. However, a maritime expert says the prospects of that happening are not good.

Maritime historian Sal Mercogliano told Q+A's Jack Tame this morning the next few days will be crucial in determining how quickly Ever Given can be shifted and the canal reopen.

"Right now as we speak the Egyptians and the salvers are trying to pull the vessel off. The attempt is going on during the high tide every 12 hours," Mercogliano said.

"The tides are increasing, they'll reach their peak here at the end of the month so that's a goal they're really trying to hit.

"What we're seeing is that's going to be a very difficult affair."

Mercogliano had been in contact with one of the lead salvagers Nick Sloan, who told him "prospects were not very good".

"This is a vessel that people can't fathom the size of. You're talking 400 metres, 60 metres across. The vessel is 220,000 tonnes and ran into Asia at around 13 knots.

"The amount of dirt it displaced is twice the size of the vessel itself.

"The concern is the vessel could break apart if you don't salver right."

More than 300 ships waiting to pass through the canal as one of the world's largest trade networks remains at a standstill.

Twelve per cent of global trade passes through the Suez Canal, Lloyd's Bank of England estimating that with every hour the canal is blocked, half a billion dollars worth of goods are unable to be traded.

Immediate implications are an increase of fuel prices as well as a shortage of some items as ships are unable to get through.

Mercogliano said the parent company of Ever Given had begun to reroute its ships around Africa, a "clear indication" the salvage operation will take a long time.

It is likely other companies will follow suit.

"I think you're going to see vessels start to reroute. The big indication coming up is when the vessels with anchorages in the north and south of the Suez Canal start upping anchors and going around," Mercogliano said.