Construction completed on massive new star-fish shaped Chinese airport

Construction has been completed on a massive new star-fish shaped airport in China.

Aerial view of construction site of Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport on May 12, 2020. Source: Getty

Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport is located in the coastal city of Qingdao in China's northeast.

The airport boasts some impressive figures, being twice the size of Heathrow in London and costing more than $8.7 billion to build.

According to CNN, the airport comes equipped with an ultra-thin stainless-steel roof that's just 0.5 millimetres -- the thickness of a piece of A4 paper.

The roof is made from ultra-pure ferrite and covers a total area of 223,000 square metres.

There is no official opening date yet announced for the airport which is predicted to service 35 million passengers a year after more expansions in 2025.

