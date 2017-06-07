 

'Considered official statements' - Sean Spicer defends Donald Trump's unorthodox use of Twitter

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended President Donald Trump's tweeting, saying they can be regarded as "official statements by the president of the United States."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the President's tweets can be regarded as "official statements".
Mr Spicer said during a press conference this morning, "the president is the most effective messenger on his agenda."

"I think his use of social media, he now has a collective total of close to 110 million people across different platforms, give him an opportunity to speak straight to the American people, which has proved to be a very, very effective tool," Mr Spicer said. 

"The President is the President of the United States, so they're (his tweets) considered official statements by the President of the United States.

"I think the same people who are critiquing his use of it now, critiqued it during the election and it turned out pretty well for him then."
 

Top
