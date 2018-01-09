 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Conservationists concerned at growing number of female sea turtles on Australia's Great Barrier Reef

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is becoming worrying feminine, with the largest colonies of sea turtles now almost completely female.

Climate change is being blamed since the sex of the sea turtle is determined by the heat of the sand where they lay their eggs.
Source: Associated Press

Climate change is being blamed, since the sex of a sea turtle is determined by the heat of the sand where they lay their eggs.

Any temperature over 30 degrees will produce all females.

Less than one per cent of the juvenile green sea turtles in the northern Great Barrier Reef are now male, which is a huge concern for conservationists. 

Related

Environment

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:46
1
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

2
The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

3
Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Plane crash-lands in Auckland leaving two people injured

4

Kiwi falls against Aussie as building approvals across the Tasman climb

5
If you're expecting, you might want to consider whether your baby will share a name with plenty of others.

The most rejected baby names in New Zealand revealed

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Woman groped at Rhythm and Vines plans 'Glittery March For Consent' to support sexual assault victims

The march is planned for January 28th in Auckland and the organiser said "the discussion has been long overdue".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 