Conservationists concerned at growing number of female sea turtles on Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Source:
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is becoming worrying feminine, with the largest colonies of sea turtles now almost completely female.
Climate change is being blamed, since the sex of a sea turtle is determined by the heat of the sand where they lay their eggs.
Any temperature over 30 degrees will produce all females.
Less than one per cent of the juvenile green sea turtles in the northern Great Barrier Reef are now male, which is a huge concern for conservationists.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news