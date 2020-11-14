Conservationists celebrate after birth of rare rhino in UK zoo

Conservationists around the world are celebrating the arrival at Chester Zoo in England of a critically endangered baby rhino.
The eastern black rhino, of which there are fewer than 1000 still in existence, was born to mum Ema Elsa after a 15-month-long pregnancy.
Every new rhino born is a major boost to conservation efforts to prevent their extinction.
Chester Zoo, outside the city of Chester in northwest England, has launched a campaign aimed at finding a name for the rhino.
Illegal wildlife trade and demand for rhino horn for medicine is driving the species towards extinction.