Conservationists celebrate after birth of rare rhino in UK zoo

Conservationists around the world are celebrating the arrival at Chester Zoo in England of a critically endangered baby rhino.

The eastern black rhino, of which there are fewer than 1000 still in existence, was born to mum Ema Elsa after a 15-month-long pregnancy.

Every new rhino born is a major boost to conservation efforts to prevent their extinction.

Chester Zoo, outside the city of Chester in northwest England, has launched a campaign aimed at finding a name for the rhino.