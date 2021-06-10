TODAY |

Congressman asks if Earth, moon's orbits can be altered to ease climate change

Source:  1 NEWS

A Republican congressman from Texas has asked a US forestry official if the moon’s orbit, or the Earth’s orbit around the sun, could be altered to have “profound effects” on climate change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Louie Gohmert directed the question to an official from America’s National Forest Service. Source: Youtube/ HouseNaturalResourcesCommitteeDemocrats

Louie Gohmert directed the question to Jennifer Eberlien, the associate deputy chief of America’s National Forest Service, during a House natural resources committee hearing yesterday.

“I understand from what’s been testified to, the Forest Service and the [Bureau of Land Management], you want very much to work on the issue of climate change,” Gohmert begins in the video.

“I was informed by the past director of NASA that they’ve found the moon’s orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

“We know there’s been significant solar flare activity, and so — is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit, or the Earth’s orbit around the sun?”

“I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr Gohmert,” Eberlien replies.

“Yeah, well if you figure out a way that you and the forest service can make that change, I’d like to know,” Gohmert replied.

What exactly the 67-year-old is suggesting in the exchange is unclear but lunar retreat, which is what scientists call the changing of the moon’s orbit around the Earth, is true.

In its existence over what is believed to be 4.5 billion years, the moon has moved roughly 3.78cm further from Earth each year but that rate of retreat has not been constant.

World
North America
Space
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland woman jailed for fatally stabbing partner in the neck on baby daughter's birthday
2
Serbian volleyball player cops two-match ban for racist gesture while playing Thailand
3
Harry and Meghan deny claim they didn't ask Queen before naming daughter Lilibet
4
Ngani Laumape takes parting jabs at NZR ahead of final Hurricanes game, reveals he was offered pay cut to stay
5
One new border Covid-19 case, none in the community
MORE FROM
World
MORE
09:25

David Seymour says climate report should be binned - 'If we try and lead the world, the risk is that we destroy NZ industry'

00:21

Harry and Meghan deny claim they didn't ask Queen before naming daughter Lilibet

US drops Trump order to ban TikTok and WeChat, opts for 'evidence-based' review
00:15

Building in South Korea set for demolition collapses, killing nine on bus