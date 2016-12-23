Congo Death toll raised to 34

Congo security forces have killed at least 34 people amid protests in Congo against President Joseph Kabila's extended rule, says a rights group.

Riot police remove barricade used to block a road during a protests in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Source: 1 NEWS

This comes as mediators urge the ruling and opposition parties to find a way out of the political crisis.

Human Rights Watch researcher Ida Sawyer said the group has confirmed the deaths in several cities, and the toll is likely to climb.

Security forces are targeting both protesters and passers-by, Ms Sawyer told French media.

Kabila's constitutional mandate ended this week.

November elections have been postponed indefinitely and a court has ruled he can remain in power until a new leader is elected.