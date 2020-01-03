Confusion over US troops possibly leaving Iraq

The US has made no decision about withdrawing troops from Iraq, Defence Secretary Mark Esper said today in response to a letter from a senior military officer that appeared to suggest a withdrawal was underway.

Source: 1 NEWS

Esper told reporters that the US is not pulling troops out of Iraq.

He said he didn’t know anything about a letter that appears to suggest some preparation of troops to move out of Iraq. But he said there has been some repositioning of US forces.

“There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” he said, adding, “There’s no decision to leave, nor did we issue any plans to leave or prepare to leave.” He said the US remains committed to the campaign to defeat the Islamic State group in Iraq and the region.

A letter sent today to the Iraqi government from a commander in Iraq said troops would be “repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement".

The letter said there would be an increase in helicopter travel around the Green Zone and said, “We respect your sovereignty decision to order our departure.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pro-Iran factions in the Iraqi Parliament have pushed to oust American troops following the killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad in a US drone strike last week.

A US national security official dismissed the letter.

"This is not a movement of US forces out of the country," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.