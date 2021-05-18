Confronting video shows prison guards using stun gun, kneeling on patient with history of mental health issues

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.

Officials say that minutes later, the man was pronounced dead.

Charleston County authorities released dozens of video clips related to the death of Jamal Sutherland.

The 31-year-old Black man was booked into the jail on January 4 on charges of third-degree assault and battery.

Deputies trying to take him to a court appearance are shown using pepper spray and stun guns on Sutherland.

Sutherland eventually goes limp, and officials are shown attempting CPR.

Body camera footage shows his body being covered after attempts to resuscitate him.