TODAY |

Confronting video shows prison guards using stun gun, kneeling on patient with history of mental health issues

Source:  Associated Press

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Footage shows the inmate being stunned and then kneeled on, before his death in a South Carolina jail. Source: Associated Press

Officials say that minutes later, the man was pronounced dead.

Charleston County authorities released dozens of video clips related to the death of Jamal Sutherland.

The 31-year-old Black man was booked into the jail on January 4 on charges of third-degree assault and battery.

Deputies trying to take him to a court appearance are shown using pepper spray and stun guns on Sutherland.

Sutherland eventually goes limp, and officials are shown attempting CPR.

Body camera footage shows his body being covered after attempts to resuscitate him.

Sutherland's family has pleaded for calm following the video release.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:15
Fair Go: Stratford couple endure 15-month ordeal before setting foot inside house they paid for
2
Auckland man facing $315,000 bill after house built in wrong place
3
'So I raped you.' Facebook message renews fight for justice in US
4
Foodstuffs supermarket operator apologises after customers at nearly 70 stores overcharged on specials
5
Fair Go: When a personalised plate isn't so personal
MORE FROM
World
MORE
09:11

Samoa's PM-elect says court ruling 'cleared the path' to form Government, but election saga may not be over
00:19

Phoenix woman denies 'almost completely decapitating' her own kids with meat cleaver

Boris Johnson calls for 'heavy dose of caution' as UK lockdown eases
00:28

Powerful cyclone hits land in India amid deadly coronavirus surge