Confronting drone footage shows lifeless village devastated by Guatemala's Volcano of Fire

Drone footage shot today showed the town of El Rodeo in a lifeless state.

Houses and trees were covered with thick coat of grey soot as rescue workers were seen on site.

Today, it was clear that the official death toll of at least 70 was sure to climb and fears spread that anyone still stuck in the buried houses was dead and would remain entombed there.