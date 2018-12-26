TODAY |

Confronting drone footage captures devastating aftermath of Indonesia tsunami

Drone footage has captured the devastation caused by a tsunami which struck the Indonesian coastline on Sunday, leaving at least 429 people dead and thousands of others displaced.

Unlike other tsunamis that have hit disaster-prone Indonesia following large earthquakes, Sunday's big waves blasted ashore at night without warning.

The eruption of Krakatoa, a volcano in the Sunda Strait, is believed to have created a landslide on the volcano's slope, displacing a large volume of water that slammed into the islands of Java and Sumatra.

Three months ago, Indonesia was jolted by a 7.5 earthquake and large tsunami that killed more than 1,400 people.

At least 429 people died and thousands are displaced after the tsunami struck the country on Sunday. Source: Associated Press
