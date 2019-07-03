Conflict over protected land leaves Amazon indigenous people in fear

Conflict continues to rise between indigenous people who live in protected areas of the Amazon forest and farmers who want more land.

Brazil's new president Jair Bolsonaro is allowing the deforestation of some of the protected areas in the forest for farming and agriculture, according to the BBC.

Approximately 900,000 indigenous people live in the 700 protected areas, which covers more than a tenth of Brazil's entire land area.

There has been a long conflict over the land which has caused violence in the past such as abuse and murder. The indigenous people fear the violence will happen again.

The indigenous people say that President Bolsonaro wants to take away the land that is sacred to them.

Some farmers want to use the protected land for agriculture and crops.