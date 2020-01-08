TODAY |

A conflict between US and Iran poses 'danger of nuclear war', Russian politician warns

Source:  Associated Press

A Russian lawmaker has warned that a conflict between the US and Iran might lead to a nuclear war.

Iranian TV says it was in response to the American assassination of their top military commander. Source: 1 NEWS

The comments today by Vladimir Dzhabarov, lawmaker with Russia’s upper house of parliament followed an Iranian missile strike at military bases in Iraq used by US forces. The strike was in retaliation for the US killing Iran's top military commander in Baghdad.

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

“Reciprocal strikes by the US and Iran may lead to an all-out war in the region,” Dzhabarov said. “If Washington sees that it can’t achieve its goals, there’s a danger of a nuclear war.”

A man walks by a huge screen showing US President Donald Trump, left, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tokyo, Japan. Source: Associated Press

The Russian lawmaker said the UN Security Council should get involved to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Iraq's military says it had no troop casualties in the Iranian strike, and President Donald Trump tweeted that “All is well!” as casualty and damage assessments are ongoing.

