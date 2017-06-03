 

'Concrete terrorist threat' halts massive German music festival with 90,000 concert-goers told to leave site

Berlin German Police have halted the popular Rock am Ring music festival in western Germany over what they described as a "concrete terrorist threat" and asked attendees to clear the festival site so that an investigation can take place.

There are more than 80,000 attendees.
Ninety thousand people were packed into the venue in the German town of Nuerberg for the first night of the three day festival.

"Because of a terrorist threat situation, the police have asked the organisers of 'Rock am Ring' to interrupt the festival temporarily as a precautionary measure, also so that they can carry out investigations in the event space," the festival tweeted.

"All visitors are requested to leave the festival site in a controlled and quiet manner and make for the exits and camping sites."

The news comes just over a week after a suicide bombing during American pop star Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people.

The festival was set to be headlined by German metal giants Rammstein, along with fellow hometown heroes Die Toten Hosen and American rockers System of a Down.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who on Tuesday donated the proceeds from his first-ever solo show in his home town of Manchester to victims following last week's attack, was also scheduled to perform.

