TODAY |

Concerns rise for German Chancellor Angela Merkel after another public shaking incident

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and shaking for the second time in 10 days at a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday.

The brief incident happened as Merkel stood alongside President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at an early-morning indoor event where Germany's new justice minister was being formally appointed.

Merkel was handed a glass of water but rejected it, and appeared fine when she arrived in parliament half an hour later.

Merkel was due to set off for Japan later Thursday for the annual summit of the Group of 20 global powers. Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told news agency dpa that "everything is going ahead as planned. The chancellor is fine."

On Tuesday last week, Merkel's whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine's president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she "apparently needed."

Hot weather in Germany has continued this week, though outdoor temperatures in Berlin dropped significantly overnight after peaking on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old Merkel has been German leader since 2005.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This time, the incident took place on the eve of the G20 summit. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
UK and Europe
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
2
Folau appeared on Sky last night as he prepares to take his former employer to the Fair Work Commission.
Rugby Australia slams Israel Folau's claim they offered to pay him to take down controversial social media post as 'completely untrue'
3
Veronica Pome’e landed in Auckland this morning and was greeted with a powhiri.
Sports Illustrated's first Polynesian plus-size model lands in New Zealand
4
Thankfully a 17-year-old was on hand to make the heart-stopping catch.
Watch: Dramatic footage shows Algerian teen saving toddler who plunged from second-floor apartment window
5
There are reports Gatland will replace Colin Cooper at the Chiefs, following his shock resignation yesterday.
Warren Gatland to coach Chiefs, but will miss 2021 season to lead Lions - report
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, a photograph of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus, is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah in Salt Lake City. The family of a University of Lauren McCluskey sued the institution on Thursday, June 27, 2019, saying officials have refused to take responsibility for missing chances to prevent her death despite multiple reports to police. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Family: University failed to act before student was killed
President Donald Trump's Twitter feed is photographed on an Apple iPad in New York, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Trumpâs next tweet might come with a warning label. Starting Thursday tweets that Twitter deems in the public interest, but which violate the serviceâs rules, will be obscured by a warning explaining the violation. Users will have to tap through the warning to see the underlying message. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Trump's next tweet could get a warning label
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, and European Council President Donald Tusk, left, pose with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their working lunch on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Trade, climate change, Iran focus as G-20 leaders meet
Nursing home (file picture).

Assisted dying blocked for dementia sufferers under proposed Western Australia laws