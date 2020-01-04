Concerns over flare-ups at Kangaroo Island as wind, temperatures pick up

Deteriorating weather conditions on Kangaroo Island have authorities fearful of further flare-up from the devastating bushfire that has destroyed more than 50 homes.

Temperatures will increase across the fire ground over the next two days with tomorrow a day of particular concern as winds increase ahead of a cool change.

So far the blaze has claimed 56 homes, 236 "outbuildings" and 257 vehicles and has burnt through 160,000 hectares.

"This is still a large fire, which is not controlled," chief officer Mark Jones told reporters yesterday.

"The fire has caused extensive damage to the Flinders Chase conservation park and devastated a number of small communities and properties."

The CFS has completed an aerial survey of the island to determine which areas are likely to be of most concern as temperatures push into the 30s.

New activity is expected on the eastern flank of the fire in areas including Snug Cove, Stokes Bay and in the Andamel, Mt Taylor and Lathami conservation parks.

The CFS plans to have more than 130 firefighters on the ground today which will be a day of severe fire danger.

"We are also increasing capability on the island, in the event of an outbreak on Thursday, we'll be well prepared and are considering sending extra aerial resources and extra firefighting resources in anticipation," Mr Jones said.

Victoria residents remain vigilant

Rains that provided a respite from bushfires will start giving way to sunny weather across Victoria today, with warmer conditions prompting warnings for people to remain vigilant.

Fire danger ratings today will remain at low levels in East Gippsland and will rise to very high in the northeast, as temperatures rise slightly ahead of forecast spike days tomorrow and Friday.

"In terms of weather and fire conditions, again we talk about, now, benign conditions, the fire is suppressed. It is still there. It is still tinder dry in East Gippsland in the northeast of our state," Emergency Management Commissioner for Victoria Andrew Crisp told reporters.

"That's not going to make a difference. It is holding there for the moment."

As bushfires merged into bigger complexes, 12 blazes were active across Victoria yesterday, burning more than 1.2 million hectares.

Two main fire complexes in East Gippsland and the northeast were named Tambo and Snowy.

Yesterday also saw people being rescued from fire-ravaged town of Mallacoota, where the Royal Australian Navy said that 260 people had boarded HMAS Choules ship, including CFA volunteers.

They are expected to reach the HMAS Cerberus naval base on the Mornington Peninsula today after an almost 20-hour journey.

About 4000 people became isolated at the coastal community a week ago, where the medical centre has stayed open 24 hours and food supplies have been cut off short.

Emergency Victoria warning alerts said there had been reports of local residents cutting their way out of closed areas.

"Residents must stop this immediately," the warning read.

"It is also not safe to drive on these roads until they have been treated for hazardous trees and other damage. There is also still active fire in some of these areas."

The call to follow instructions and stay sharp-eyed was backed up by Premier Daniel Andrews.

"We are taking advantage of these slightly calmer conditions. These next couple of days will be a big challenge for us as the weather changes again," he told reporters yesterday.