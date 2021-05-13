Concerns mounting as Fiji's new daily Covid-19 cases top 100

Fiji has recorded 105 new Covid-19 cases today - the largest daily number to date.
Source: 1 NEWS
Two more people with the virus have died in hospital bringing the total number of deaths during this wave to six.
Fijian authorities are refusing to count these as Covid deaths as “their causes of death are related to pre-existing conditions for which they were admitted”.
There are currently 796 active cases in isolation.
Eighteen of those who tested positive today are linked to the police barracks and navy clusters.