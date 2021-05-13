TODAY |

Concerns mounting as Fiji's new daily Covid-19 cases top 100

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Fiji has recorded 105 new Covid-19 cases today - the largest daily number to date.

Source: 1 NEWS

Two more people with the virus have died in hospital bringing the total number of deaths during this wave to six.

Fijian authorities are refusing to count these as Covid deaths as “their causes of death are related to pre-existing conditions for which they were admitted”.

There are currently 796 active cases in isolation.

Eighteen of those who tested positive today are linked to the police barracks and navy clusters.

World
Barbara Dreaver
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I love you man' - Israel Adesanya dedicates victory to late sparring partner Fau Vake
2
Givealittle page launched to help wedding photographer after Canterbury helicopter crash
3
'Divorced from people doing daily life' – National's Christopher Luxon slams Govt's 'billion dollar' bridge
4
Those who suffered as children at Manawatu psychiatric hospital to share their stories
5
'I'm gonna die' - Diver cheats death after being swallowed by a whale
MORE FROM
World
MORE
10:43

Australian professor says 'lot of different routes' possible for Covid-19 lab leak theory

Ticket for space flight with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos rakes in $39 million at auction

Man arrested in Italy over 2019 deaths of 39 migrants in British refrigerated truck

US President Joe Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China