Concerns Melbourne's Covid cluster will grow after case attended AFL game with 23k spectators

There are concerns the number of community cases in Melbourne could swell today in the wake of a mass testing drive carried out yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Australia correspondent Andrew Macfarlane told Breakfast health authorities would reveal whether there were any more community cases about 11am.

He said the web could continue to grow, as one of the cases was among 23,000 spectators attending an AFL game over the weekend.

The case was at the Collingwood-Port Adelaide game at the MCG on Sunday and sat in Zone 4, Level 1, of the Great Southern Stand at the Punt Rd end.



AFL fans who sat in the same area are being contacted by Victoria's Health Department using data from tickets and QR codes and will have to get tested and isolate until they get a negative result.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Others who sat in the surrounding area are being told to get tested if they develop symptoms.

Restrictions in Melbourne are in "full force" this morning, Macfarlane added.

Home gatherings are limited to five visitors per day, while public gatherings are restricted to 30 people.

Masks are again mandatory indoors for people aged 12 and over, though they can be taken off for eating, drinking and exercise.

Schools and workplaces will remain open, as will shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs, however existing density limits apply.

The new restrictions apply only to Greater Melbourne, or people travelling into regional Victoria.

The restrictions will be in place until at least June 4.

It comes after Melbourne's Covid-19 cluster grew to nine cases in total, with four additional cases reported in the community yesterday afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All are family contacts of a man in his 60s, who became the fifth person in Melbourne's northern suburbs to test positive to Covid-19 yesterday morning.

Earlier, Acting Premier James Merlino said the man had symptoms prior to the four cases identified on Monday, suggesting he could be the possible "source case" for the City of Whittlesea outbreak.

It has led New Zealand to paused its quarantine-free travel bubble with Victoria for 72 hours amid the outbreak.