Concerning number of children trying to self-harm at Greek refugee camp

Almost 18,000 people currently live in the Greek refugee camp based on the island of Lesbos, originally built for just 2000 people.

Most of the migrants have fled from war-torn countries, wanting to seek asylum, and more than 7000 of its occupants are children.

Child psychologist Angela Morelli told the BBC there is a concerning number of children attempting self-harming or attempting suicide in the Greek migrant camp.

"Hearing children, seven or eight say 'I want to die' is actually something I never thought I would hear."

Source: TVNZ

She says they have tried to create a safe space for refugee children to help address their trauma but says the camp environment doesn't allow for children to recover.

"In a child of preschool age, you can see children banging their heads against the wall for instance, pulling their hair out. And in the age more between 12 and 17, we see children start to cut themselves and strongly start talking about their desire of dying."

The Greek government has plans to move 20,000 of the refugees from Lesbos and neighbouring islands to the mainland early next year and speed up the process for asylum seekers.