 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Concern US tariff hikes against China will turn into trade war and chill global economy

share

Source:

Associated Press

China rejected "threats and blackmail" ahead of the planned US tariff hike, striking a defiant stance today in a dispute companies worry could flare into a full-blown trade war and chill the global economy.

The White House is accusing China of theft and transfer of intellectual property from US businesses.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Trump administration plans to impose 25 per cent duties on Friday on $34 billion of Chinese goods in its biggest sanctions yet over complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Beijing has threatened to retaliate by raising its own tariffs on American goods, but a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Chinese authorities will wait to see what Washington does.

"China will not bow in the face of threats and blackmail, nor will it be shaken in its resolve to defend global free trade," said Gao Feng at a news conference.

"China will never fire the first shot," Gao said. "However, if the United States adopts taxation measures, China will be forced to fight back to defend the core interests of the nation and the interests of the people."

US President Donald Trump has threatened to raise duties on up to $450 billion of imports from China. Coupled with China's vow to retaliate, it has fuelled fears the conflict could weigh on global economic growth.

Related

Economy

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:18
1
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:11
3
Alo Ngata, 29, from Tonga, died on July 4.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named


4
Child's swing (file picture).

Boy accidentally impales himself on bamboo stick while playing on swing in Whitianga

00:46
5
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

02:11
Alo Ngata, 29, from Tonga, died on July 4.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named

The Tongan national was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

MPI refers evidence of potential serious staff misconduct to Serious Fraud Office

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.

02:18
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

02:28
The incident was "violent and volatile" according to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus.

More details emerge of 'violent and volatile' Auckland incident where man was Tasered four times and later died

A man was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.