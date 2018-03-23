Concern US tariff hikes against China will turn into trade war and chill global economy

China rejected "threats and blackmail" ahead of the planned US tariff hike, striking a defiant stance today in a dispute companies worry could flare into a full-blown trade war and chill the global economy.

The Trump administration plans to impose 25 per cent duties on Friday on $34 billion of Chinese goods in its biggest sanctions yet over complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Beijing has threatened to retaliate by raising its own tariffs on American goods, but a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Chinese authorities will wait to see what Washington does.

"China will not bow in the face of threats and blackmail, nor will it be shaken in its resolve to defend global free trade," said Gao Feng at a news conference.

"China will never fire the first shot," Gao said. "However, if the United States adopts taxation measures, China will be forced to fight back to defend the core interests of the nation and the interests of the people."