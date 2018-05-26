 

'Concern' as lava from Kilauea volcano reaches geothermal power plant with toxic gas wells

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has reached a geothermal power plant on Big Island that has wells containing toxic gas.

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has been erupting for three weeks straight.
Source: Facebook / Isaac Krakauer

FEMA's David Mace says the lava breached the property overnight and is within 200 metres of one of the capped wells, Nine News reports.

"I think it's safe to say authorities have been concerned about the flow of lava onto the plant property since the eruption started," Mr Mace said.

However, a spokesperson for the geothermal plant told Hawaii News Now the lava is actually only 40 metres away from the nearest well, but said there was no indication any of the wells will be breached.

"As long as conditions are safe, we will have personnel on site. Primary concern is sulfur dioxide from the eruption and lava coming on site. We monitor for hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide on a continuous basis," Mike Kaleikini said.

Blue flames from burning methane are the latest natural phenomena being seen at the eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.

Hawaii County officials say the number of structures lava has destroyed on the Big Island is now 82.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe told The Associated Press yesterday that the number includes about 37 homes. He says officials used property records to determine which structures are homes because it can be difficult to tell from aerial surveys.

The Kilauea volcano has been erupting for three weeks, spewing lava from cracks that emerged in neighbourhoods and sending ash sky-high from its summit. Earthquakes also have been occurring.

About 2000 people were ordered to evacuate from the rural communities where the lava fissures opened.

Natural Disasters

